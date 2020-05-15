Ontario reports missed COVID-19 cases, day after reopening plan revealed

Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott reported a "glitch" in the province's COVID-19 reporting Friday, which caused some new cases to be missed in yesterday's update.

This comes a day after the province announced its plan for the first phase of reopening in the coming days.

"We've learned of a small glitch with yesterday's #COVID19 reporting," Elliott said in a tweet, moments before the province's new numbers were published this morning.

"Because of a one-time data upload issue, yesterday missed 87 cases. While they're captured in today's update, the real day-over-day numbers are 345 new cases on May 14 and 341 today."

The official reporting on the province's website listed 428 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. Ontario has seen 21,494 instances of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January, with slightly over 75 per cent now resolved.

There were initially 258 cases reported Thursday, when Premier Doug Ford said his government would be lifting some of its restrictions this weekend, before entering "phase one" of the reopening process on Tuesday. That actual number was 345 new cases.

"That means Ontario's new daily cases continue to trend downward as we expand our COVID-19 testing guidelines to ensure we keep a close eye on any shifts in community spread and identify and contain new cases," Hayley Chazan, spokesperson for Elliott's office, said in a statement.

Testing levels were again above the daily target, with 18,354 processed since the last update.

The province also reported 1,825 total deaths Friday, an increase of 27. But figures CBC News has collected from local public health units show at least 1,884 deaths.

The province's data from Friday reported 986 hospitalizations and 179 people in intensive care, which represents drops of 40 and 5, respectively. There were also six fewer people reported to be on ventilators, with that number now standing at 135.

Ford announced yesterday that starting May 19, retail stores outside of shopping malls with street entrances can begin reopening with physical distancing measures. Outdoor recreational activities and many individual sport competitions will also get the green light starting Tuesday.

Golf courses, marinas and private parks will be allowed to open earlier, starting Saturday.

The first stage of the province's plan also involves "gradually restarting" scheduled surgeries, along with allowing libraries to open for pickup, and allowing property management services, such as cleaning, painting and pool maintenance, to resume.

Domestic workers, such as housekeepers and cooks, can also resume work Tuesday — although Ontarians are technically still required to limit contact to those inside their own households.

"Businesses should open only if they're ready," Ontario Premier Doug Ford cautioned Thursday, adding the province will be watching the COVID-19 case numbers closely. "We cannot let our guard down now."