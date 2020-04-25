Ontario redeploying staff to long-term care homes, as provincial COVID-19 death toll tops 850

The Ontario government announced on Saturday that it has issued new emergency orders to allow staff to be redeployed to long-term care homes to "ensure they can work where they are needed most during the COVID-19 outbreak."

As of Saturday, there have been 145 outbreaks in retirement homes across the province. The number represents an increase of 14 homes since the last provincial update on Friday.

Overall, a total of 625 people in long-term care homes have died of COVID-19 in Ontario, an increase from 573 on Friday, according to the provincial health ministry. Some 2,455 residents and 1,120 staff members have tested positive.

Under one new emergency order, health-service providers, including hospitals, will be allowed to temporarily reassign frontline staff to homes in need, according to a news release issued on Saturday.

"Our long-term care homes are under attack or at high risk of an attack from this deadly virus," Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

"That's why we are continually shoring up our defences and fortifying the iron ring of protection around these vulnerable seniors and staff."

The emergency order will also provide staffing flexibility to employers in the intervenor sector, which helps people who have a combined loss of hearing an vision, the release said.

The province says employers in that sector will now have temporary authority to carry out tasks needed to support people who are deafblind, while ensuring there are measures in place to allow for physical distancing.

"These new emergency orders will allow us to get even more boots on the ground in our long-term care homes, and ensure those with visual or hearing disabilities continue receiving the support they deserve," Ford said.

Military sent to long-term care homes

Meanwhile, the first Canadian military members are also being sent to long-term care homes to help combat the outbreaks.

A convoy of vehicles arrived at Orchard Villa in Pickering, Ont. on Friday afternoon.

Orchard Villa is one of five of the hardest-hit long-term care homes where Premier Doug Ford asked the federal government for military backup earlier this week.

Here's the full list of homes receiving help:

Orchard Villa, 40 deaths, 104 resident cases, 59 staff cases.

Eatonville Care Centre, 37 deaths, 143 cases.

Altamont Community Care Centre, 31 resident deaths and one staff member, 96 resident cases, five staff cases.

Hawthorne Place, nine deaths, 47 cases.

Holland Christian Homes' Grace Manor, two deaths, 49 resident cases, 21 staff cases.

This map shows the five nursing homes recieving military support and the COVID-19 death toll at each of those homes. (CBC News Graphics)

"Eatonville Care Centre was pleased to learn this afternoon that the province is providing military support to our home as we work to manage the COVID-19 outbreak," Evelyn MacDonald, the facilitie's executive director, said in a statement on Friday.

"These resources will assist our hard-working staff as they continue to prioritize the health and safety of our residents."

Car rallies are expected to take place Saturday afternoon in front of three long-term care homes in Toronto, Ont. Workers say they want to bring attention to a lack of personal protective equipment.

The rallies are expected to be held at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, Chartwell Ballycliffe Long Term Care and Retirement Residence, and Altamont Care Community.

Provincial death toll tops 850

The province reported 811 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, though CBC News has counted 851 deaths using data from local health units. Some 7,509 people have recovered.

Ontario also reported 476 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the outbreak began to 13,995.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations from the virus rose to 925 from 910 on Friday.

The number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators increased slightly, bringing the totals to 245 and 195, respectively.

The province says it completed 10,578 tests within the 24 hours since its last update, while 8,171 are currently under investigation.

Ford is set to speak during the province's daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Saturday. CBC Toronto will carry that live in the player above.

Provincial parks to stay closed until May 31

The Ontario government has announced it is extending the closure of Ontario's provincial parks and conservation reserves until May 31.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the closure means there is no car camping and back country camping, roofed accommodations, day use opportunities and access points are not available and public buildings are closed

Provincial parks and conservation reserves will remain fully closed to all recreational activities.

Framework to reopen economy expected next week

The provincial government also said it will release a framework early next week for how it plans to reopen Ontario's economy.

During his daily news briefing on the COVID-19 crisis on Friday, Ford said community spread of the virus is moving in the right direction. But he also cautioned that any plans to reopen would come with the caveat of putting the health and safety of Ontario residents first.

"[The plan] will provide a gradual and measured approach for opening up," Ford said.