Ontario reports 190 new COVID-19 cases, Ford government extends emergency orders

Ontario's government is reporting 190 new cases of COVID-19, marking the fourth day in a row the province has seen under 200 new reported infections.

That brings the province's cumulative case count as of June 16 to 32,744, with 27,784 cases now considered resolved. The bulk of the new cases were found in the Toronto area.

Some 24,205 tests were processed Tuesday, according to the latest data. A further 21,635 cases are currently under investigation.

Ontario has now completed over a million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized, in intensive care, and on a ventilator all dropped in Ontario as well, coming in at 383, 92, and 65, respectively.

Today and yesterday mark the first time ICU admissions have been below 100 in the province since March 29.

The province is reporting 2,550 deaths, which is an increase of 12 from Tuesday. However, a CBC News count based on data from regional public health units puts the real toll at at least 2,595.

Meanwhile, the province has extended all emergency orders currently in force until the end of June.

Premier Doug Ford says the province will review each of the orders on a case-by-case basis to determine whether they can be adjusted or lifted as officials work to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Some emergency orders were eased earlier this month, including a limit on social gatherings which is now set at 10 people instead of the previous limit of five.

Most of the province has also entered the second stage of re-opening, allowing more businesses to operate again.

The existing emergency orders were set to expire on Friday, but are now in effect until June 30.

Ford first declared a state of emergency on March 17, which allowed the government to issue emergency orders.

Minister pushing insurance companies

Insurance companies say they have provided $685 million in relief to Ontario drivers using their cars less during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the province's finance minister says more should be done.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority says about 70 per cent of policy holders are receiving some form of relief, with an average savings of $150.

The regulatory body says the $685 million in relief amounts to about five per cent of the total annual premiums Ontario drivers pay.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips says 10 out of the 14 major insurance companies have provided rebates to customers.

Phillips announced a regulatory change in April to enable the companies to provide auto insurance premium rebates to consumers for up to 12 months after the emergency has ended.

Phillips says he will look at the companies not supporting their customers and will publicly name them if necessary.