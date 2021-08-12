Ontario reports 577 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore and Kaleed Rasheed, associate minister of digital government, are set to make an announcement at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. You'll be able to watch that live in this story.

Ontario reported 577 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and seven more deaths.

Of the new cases, 452 are among individuals who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 21,133.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.3 per cent.

Active cases: 6,103.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 192, with 119 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: seven, pushing the official toll to 9,624.

Vaccinations: 21,212,026 doses of vaccine have been administered to date. Of those, 28,657 were administered yesterday — nearly double Sunday's total. More than 84 per cent of Ontarians eligible for a vaccine have now received one dose, while more than 78 per cent have received two doses.