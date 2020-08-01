Ontario remains in the triple digits with 124 more COVID-19 cases today

Ontario remains in the triple digits, recording another 124 COVID-19 cases on Saturday after processing more than 33,000 tests on Friday.

Sixteen of the 34 public health units reported no new cases, while 28 of the units reported five or less. The province also reported 163 more resolved cases on Saturday.

The latest numbers come after Toronto and Peel region entered their second day of Stage 3 of the province's COVID-19 reopening plan.

Ontario's total number of COVID-19 cases sits at 39,333 since the outbreak began earlier this year. Of those, 89.5 per cent are considered resolved.

According to the provincial health ministry, 2,777 people have died of the infectious disease.

New law to pave way for evictions, NDP warns

As rent cheques come due, the NDP is warning that Ontarians should prepare for a wave of evictions because protections put in place earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted.

The NDP said newly passed legislation, Bill 184, makes it easier for landlords to evict tenants who fall behind on repayment plans.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have said the bill will help, not harm, tenants.

Ivana Yelich, spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford, says the bill "reinforces to landlords the necessity of exploring repayment agreements and maintaining tenancies — rather than resorting to evictions."

Yelich says eviction orders going out now are mostly ones that were pending before the pandemic began.

Ontario launches COVID-19 exposure app

The province has launched its COVID-19 exposure app in an effort to slow transmission of the virus.

The app is designed to tell users whether they have been near someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks.

If a person, for at least 15 minutes, has been within two metres of someone who has tested positive for the virus, the app sends a notification to users with instruction on next steps.

It is currently only available to Ontario residents.