Military readies for COVID-19 task force, as Ontario death toll reaches 135

LATEST COVID-19 UPDATES IN ONTARIO ON SUNDAY:

Hundreds of military members moving to Canadian Armed Forces base in Borden, forming new task force ready to fight COVID-19.

Students across Ontario are set to start the province's online education plan on Monday.

More non-essential businesses had to close Saturday night at 11:59 p.m. New shutdowns include cannabis stores and some construction sites.

Officers in Toronto and Mississauga are enforcing physical distancing rules in certain areas this weekend. People less than two metres apart could be ticketed up to $1,000 if they don't live together.

Applications will be accepted on Monday for Canada's Emergency Response Benefit

Ontario has had 3,630 confirmed cases and 135 deaths related to COVID-19, according to CBC tallies.

So far 1,219 people have recovered from the virus in Ontario.

St Clair O'Connor Community Inc. long-term care home in Toronto has reported four patient deaths ​​​; Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon reported two more deaths of residents this weekend, bringing total to 22.

​​​; In Toronto, there have been 25 deaths, the city reported Saturday, saying community spread is responsible for 27 per cent of cases.

Toronto mayor has said the province should ban evictions of small businesses. John Tory urges landlords to "work something" out with their small business tenants

Ontario government has launched web portal to connect workers with food and agriculture jobs

Canada has had a total of 14,018 cases. Around the world, 1,197,405 cases have been recorded.

People will see more military troops and vehicles between the GTA and Borden starting Monday, as the Canadian Armed Forces sets up a task force for fighting COVID-19.

Hundreds of military members will be moving to the Borden military base from across Ontario, where they will be "kept ready to respond" to future requests for help from the federal government, says the Department of National Defence.

Prison for women dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, while two more tests are still being processed, according to Correctional Service Canada. The union says one prison guard has also tested positive for the virus.

Cannabis stores, many constructions sites now closed

More Ontario businesses and construction sites were ordered to shut their doors last night, as the province's COVID-19 death toll rises to 135, according to CBC tallies.

Businesses including cannabis stores and many construction sites are no longer permitted to operate as of Sunday, in an expanded effort to slow the virus spread.

Physical distancing enforcement blitz continues

Meanwhile, officers in Toronto and Mississauga continue a physical distancing enforcement blitz this weekend. People standing less than two metres apart could be fined up to $1,000 in certain public spaces, provided they don't live together.

Online school program starts on Monday

Students across Ontario are set to start the province's "teacher-led" learn-at-home program on Monday. Education Minister Stephen Lecce has previously said teachers will be issuing final grades and report cards, meaning work completed at home will be graded.

Ontario has said publicly-funded schools will remain closed until May 1 for teachers and May 4 for students.

Applications open Monday for Canada Emergency Response Benefit

People who have lost work due to COVID-19 can apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit starting on Monday. The benefit provides $500 a week for up to 16 weeks.

Province spends $40M to support vulnerable groups

The province has announced $40 million for organizations the support several vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 crisis. The aid will assist residential services and shelters for children, people with developmental disabilities and women fleeing domestic violence.

The government says the aid will cover the cost of staffing and personal protective equipment.