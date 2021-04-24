Ontario reports 4,094 new COVID-19 cases as number in ICUs, on ventilators reach new highs

Ontario reported 4,094 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the number of patients in intensive care units and on ventilators reached new highs.

As of Friday, there were 2,277 patients in hospital with the virus. A total of 833 people are in intensive care units. And 782 of those patients now require ventilators to breathe.

The province also reported 24 more deaths linked to the virus, bringing the official death toll to 7,887.

Hospitals across the province have been stretched to capacity recently amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the third wave.

In response to the recent rise in hospitalizations, the province said on Saturday that it is making changes to provide "alternate level of care" for patients in hospitals, which means patients will be placed in long-term care homes, even if it is not their preferred choice.

Ontario said it is waiving copayments — which refers to a payment made for a service before it is rendered — for these patients until they can be transferred to a home of their choice. In addition, those who accept these placements will maintain priority status on waitlists for their preferred home.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday that his province will send 27 health-care workers to Ontario to help care for patients in hospitals.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the offer was a "massive, massive help."

The province previously said health-care workers from Newfoundland and Labrador were expected to arrive within days.

Cases in Toronto, Peel top 1,000

Saturday's new cases include 1,014 in Peel Region, 406 in York Region and 1,191 in Toronto, marking the fifteenth straight day the city has seen more than 1,000 new cases.

The seven-day average of new daily cases fell to 4,094, marking the fourth time that this number has dropped.

Ontario's lab network completed 52,160 test samples since the last update and logged a test positivity rate of 7.8 per cent.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases in cases were:

Niagara: 226

Durham Region: 199

Ottawa: 158

Hamilton: 133

Waterloo Region: 111

Halton Region: 109

Middlesex-London: 96

Simcoe Muskoka: 86

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 78

Windsor-Essex: 45

Eastern Ontario: 32

Brant County: 32

Haldimand-Norfolk: 31

Southwestern: 16

Porcupine: 15

Grey Bruce: 14

Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge: 14

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District: 12

Lambton: 12

Meanwhile, Toronto and Peel Region have begun to order the temporary closure of some businesses to control workplace COVID-19 outbreaks as of Friday.

Medical officers of health in both regions said the orders to close businesses are designed to protect tens of thousands of essential workers.

Both regions said the orders would close businesses that have had outbreaks of five or more linked cases in the past two weeks.

Any shutdowns will last 10 days and workers will have to self-isolate during that time.

Ford calls for stricter border measures

Public Health Ontario has said 36 cases of the B1617 COVID-19 variant first identified in India have been detected in Ontario in recent days.

The agency said six of those cases were detected through its genomics surveillance program, all of them associated with international travel.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Premier Doug Ford said he is "extremely concerned" about the threat of the new variant and called on the federal government for "more action on our borders now."

"The images we are seeing from other parts of the world right now are heartbreaking," Ford said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling for stricter border measurers as the number of the B1617 coronavirus variant first identified in India continues to rise. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The federal government announced on Thursday that it is banning passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days amid rising COVID-19 case counts in India and concerns about mutations of the coronavirus.

But Ford said the border measures have come "far too late" and "don't do nearly enough."

He is now calling on the federal government to close all non-essential travel to Canada immediately.

"These deadly new variants are causing devastation in India and other countries. We can't let that happen here," he said.

In a statement issued on Friday, Public Health Ontario said the remaining cases were identified through the province's airport and border screening programs.

The variant is so far designated as a "variant of interest" by the Public Health Agency of Canada, rather than a "variant of concern."

Labs also confirmed 2,955 more cases linked to the virus variant first identified in the United Kingdom, bringing the total so far to 49,860.

Age limit for AstraZeneca shot to stay at 40+

On Friday, Ontario said it will not immediately lower eligibility for the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to those aged 30 and older because of supply issues.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended on Friday that people 30 and older can get a shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an alternative.

The committee had initially recommended the shots for people 55 and older out of an abundance of caution after reports of very rare blood clots. But some provinces, including Ontario, started administering the vaccine to those 40 and older given the current spread of the virus.

Health Canada has approved the shot for those 18 and older and has said the benefits outweigh the risks.

Dr. Peter Lin, a Toronto doctor who is a medical columnist for CBC Radio, said the age rule was originally put in place because blood clots were being found among young women.

"Now we know that it doesn't actually have anything to do with your age. It's more about how you're built," he told CBC News on Saturday.

Not only that, but the rare blood clots — caused by vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) — have been found in older Canadians. A Hamilton man in his 60s was hospitalized with VITT on Friday.

With about 337,000 doses of the shot remaining and future shipments not expected until May, the Ontario government will keep offering the vaccine to those aged 40 and older for now, according to a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Public health units collectively administered 126,694 doses of vaccines on Friday, the health ministry said. As of last night, 358,776 people in Ontario had gotten both shots.

The province has used 4,527,368 doses of vaccines it has received to date.