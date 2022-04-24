Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ontario reported 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday with 212 people with the virus in intensive care units.
The number of hospitalizations reported on Sunday is less than the number of hospitalizations reported on Saturday, when 1,684 people were said to be in hospital with COVID-19.
The province reported 4,098 new COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing on Sunday.