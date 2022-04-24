Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ontario reported 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday with 212 people with the virus in intensive care units.

A total of 212 patients infected with the virus are in intensive care units

Health-care workers walk near hospital row on Toronto’s University Avenue on Apr. 7, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The number of hospitalizations reported on Sunday is less than the number of hospitalizations reported on Saturday, when 1,684 people were said to be in hospital with COVID-19.

The province reported 4,098 new COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing on Sunday.

