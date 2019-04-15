Skip to Main Content
Ontario's top court to hear arguments for 2nd day over Toronto council cut
Toronto·COMING UP LIVE

Ontario's top court to hear arguments for 2nd day over Toronto council cut

Ontario's Court of Appeal is set to hear arguments for a second day over a decision by Doug Ford's government to cut the size of Toronto's council midway through an election campaign.
CBC News ·
It's day two of a major Ontario Court of Appeal case, and it's expected the city of Toronto will continue to argue that the Ontario government was undemocratic by cutting the size of Toronto's council midway through an election campaign. 0:00

Ontario's Court of Appeal is set to hear arguments for a second day over a decision by Doug Ford's government to cut the size of Toronto's council midway through an election campaign.

On Monday, the court heard from lawyers for both the City of Toronto and the provincial government. The case hinges on Bill 5, the Better Local Government Act, which cut council from 47 wards to 25 last year.

The city argues the legislation is undemocratic and infringes upon its rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, while the province argues the legislation is necessary and the government is entitled to pass such bills based on policy.

During both days of hearings, CBC News has been granted permission to have cameras in the courtroom.

The Ontario Court of Appeal on Tuesday resumed hearings involving cuts to Toronto city council. The city is challenging provincial legislation that reduced the number of councillors from 47 to 25 partway through an election campaign. (Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories