Ontario's top court to hear arguments for 2nd day over Toronto council cut

Ontario's Court of Appeal is set to hear arguments for a second day over a decision by Doug Ford's government to cut the size of Toronto's council midway through an election campaign.

On Monday, the court heard from lawyers for both the City of Toronto and the provincial government. The case hinges on Bill 5, the Better Local Government Act, which cut council from 47 wards to 25 last year.

The city argues the legislation is undemocratic and infringes upon its rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, while the province argues the legislation is necessary and the government is entitled to pass such bills based on policy.

During both days of hearings, CBC News has been granted permission to have cameras in the courtroom.