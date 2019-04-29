Flooding in Ontario cottage country not over yet as more rain on the way

Record-high floodwaters in Ontario's cottage country are starting to subside, but officials say they are still on alert because more rain is expected to soak the region later this week.

Bracebridge, Ont., has seen several days of intense flooding with the north and south branches of the Muskoka River rising to "historic" levels. The north branch flows through the downtown core before it meets the south branch and drains into Lake Muskoka.

While water levels in the north branch have started to "dip quite a bit," Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said it's not yet clear when the south branch may begin to recede.

Up to 25 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Wednesday on the small community about 200 kilometres northeast of Toronto, according to Environment Canada.

"I think, if we see a significant amount of rain in the next couple of days, we still wouldn't be back below the point when we declared the emergency," he said in an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Monday.

Muskoka River above 2013 peak levels

Flows in local rivers strengthened over the weekend, threatening homes and cottages in Bracebridge.

Water levels in both branches of the river and Lake Muskoka peaked on Saturday, breaking records set in 2013 — the last time the community dealt with a significant flood.

"This is a historical event," Smith said. "There's no question about it, we've exceeded 2013 levels on all branches of the river and into the lake now, and the duration of [the flooding] is also expected to be longer than we've seen in the past."

About 27,000 sandbags have been filled and deployed to help residents protect their properties on the Muskoka River from rising water levels, Smith says. (Lorenda Reddekopp/CBC)

Bracebridge is one of several cottage country communities that have declared an emergency over the last week due to record-breaking flood conditions. The others include Huntsville, Minden Hills and Muskoka Lakes.

The mayor of Huntsville has said the situation there has started to improve, with several local lakes and rivers cresting. Downstream in Bracebridge, however, levels in the south branch of the Muskoka River continue to rise.

Muskoka Lakes is the latest community to declare a state of emergency. It did so on Sunday when a worrying amount of water upstream moved down. Water levels in its namesake lake have risen by 12 centimetres over the past 24 hours since Saturday.

A group of reservists with the Canadian Armed Forces fanned out across Bracebridge on Sunday afternoon to fill and distribute sandbags, and help authorities travel across water-laden roads that are currently impassable to most passenger vehicles.

"People are burnt out from working so hard that we felt we really needed to go one step beyond community support and call in the military who can provide sustained and ongoing support," Smith said.

Reservists from the Canadian Armed Forces landed in Bracebridge on Sunday afternoon to help residents battling record floodwaters. (Fred Thornhill/Canadian Press)

Currently about 60 troops with the 32 Territorial Battalion Group are performing flood mitigation work in the town's hardest-hit areas that sit adjacent to the Muskoka River.

Authorities are putting in a "big, big fight" to ward off floodwaters in this "trouble spot," Smith said.

Despite a more promising forecast over the next two days, Smith pointed out there's already a troublesome amount of water upstream filtering down along the bloated Muskoka River.

"The water is still going up in the lake and affecting a lot of people there," the mayor explained.

Those with seasonal residences in the area have been warned not to check on their properties until conditions stabilize. (CBC)

Meanwhile, 15 local roads are currently completely closed to traffic, and officials are keeping a close eye on four others.

More reservists may also be headed to Bracebridge in the coming days to join hundreds of civilian volunteers in filling and stacking thousands of sandbags at properties threatened by flooding, he said.

Residents are fatigued because many have been working around the clock to ward off rising river levels.

"People are literally catching an hour or two of sleep at a time because they want to check on those pumps, they want to make sure the sandbags are holding, they want to make sure the water isn't coming up," he said.

Smith said he doesn't anticipate that any more residents will be asked to leave their homes voluntarily in the coming days.