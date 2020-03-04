Ontario now investigating 102 people for potential exposure to coronavirus

Ontario has seen a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases under investigation, although the number of confirmed cases remains the same on Wednesday.

There have been 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario, with 17 people still being treated for the illness. Three people have recovered.

As of Tuesday, 45 people were being investigated to see if they have COVID-19. That number has climbed to 102 as of Wednesday morning, according to the province's website that tracks the spread of the disease.

The number of negative cases has also climbed, from 1,061 to 1,216.

