Top doctors to provide the latest information on Ontario's coronavirus cases

Ontario public health officials are set to hold a Thursday morning news conference to provide the latest information about how the province is dealing with the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province's associate chief medical officer, said the number of potential coronavirus cases in the province is dropping.

Here's the rundown, as of Monday:

The province has conducted 108 coronavirus tests

Three people have tested positive — two in Toronto, one in London

There have been 76 negative tests and three presumptive negatives

The tests of 26 people are still pending

Infectious disease specialists in Toronto and across Canada have said the risk of a widespread outbreak is extremely low.

"The risk right now, in Toronto or in Canada, for the general public ... is zero," Dr. Michael Gardam, chief of staff at Humber River Hospital, told CBC News last week.

"We don't have any evidence whatsoever, in any of the countries where this has been imported, that we're seeing spread into the general community."

