Ontario working on motion to suspend legislature, if necessary, due to COVID-19 outbreak

Ontario's government house leader says he's working with opposition leaders on a motion to suspend the legislature, if necessary, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The province is developing various contingency plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.

The legislature will already not sit after Thursday until March 23, for March break.

Paul Calandra says a suspension would be a way to extend that break without proroguing the legislature.

The Progressive Conservative government is set to table its budget March 25.

Calandra says it is the government's goal to present that budget in the legislature.