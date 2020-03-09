Number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario rises to 34 after new cases found in GTA

Ontario health officials have announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in the province to 34.

One patient is a man in his 50s who recently travelled to Germany and was seen at Brampton Civic Hospital. The local health authority in Peel Region initially reported the case on Sunday, and the province confirmed it Monday morning.

The other two cases are a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who were recently in Iran and upon returning to Canada went to North York General Hospital.

All three of the patients have been released into self-isolation.

The Ministry of Health says COVID-19 is still not circulating locally, but officials are actively working to prepare for potential local spread of the illness.

Ontario has tested 2,403 people for coronavirus, the ministry said. Four of the people previously diagnosed have since been cleared of the virus.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide an update today at 3 p.m.