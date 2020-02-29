Skip to Main Content
Ontario confirms 3 new positive cases of coronavirus
Ontario has confirmed three new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 11.

The new cases involve a woman, 34, in York Region, and woman, 55, and her husband, 69, in Ajax. Both women had just returned from Iran.

The cases bring the total in Canada to 20.

 

