Ontario confirms 3 new positive cases of coronavirus
Ontario has confirmed three new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 11.
11 confirmed cases in Ontario, 20 in Canada
Ontario has confirmed three new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 11.
The new cases involve a woman, 34, in York Region, and woman, 55, and her husband, 69, in Ajax. Both women had just returned from Iran.
The cases bring the total in Canada to 20.