Ontario reports fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases for 6th straight day

Ontario reported fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning for a sixth straight day.

The province recorded 70 new cases, according to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, a number that represents a 0.2 per cent increase.

A total of 107 cases are resolved.

On Friday, Ontario processed more than 26,000 tests.

The number of people in hospital and admitted to intensive care units declined, while the number of patients on ventilators remained stable, Elliott said.

Twenty-nine out of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, with 15 reporting no new cases at all.