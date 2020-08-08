Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases for 6th straight day
Ontario reported fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning for a sixth straight day.

Province recorded 70 new cases on Saturday, Health Minister Christine Elliott says

A man gets instructions for being tested for COVID-19 from a health care worker at a pop-up testing centre at the Islamic Institute of Toronto during in Scarborough. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

The province recorded 70 new cases, according to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, a number that represents a 0.2 per cent increase.

A total of 107 cases are resolved.

On Friday, Ontario processed more than 26,000 tests.

The number of people in hospital and admitted to intensive care units declined, while the number of patients on ventilators remained stable, Elliott said.

Twenty-nine out of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, with 15 reporting no new cases at all.

 

