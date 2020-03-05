Ontario confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 22 in province

Ontario health officials are confirming 2 more cases of COVID-19, on the same day they revealed another person has recovered from the illness.

There are now 18 positive patients and 4 resolved cases, according to the provincial Ministry of Health.

Provincial statistics show more than 1,500 people have been tested for the virus so far with 78 people currently under investigation.

The latest cases are a woman in her 50s who returned to Kitchener, Ont., from Italy and a man who returned to Toronto from Iran.

The woman returned from a trip to Italy on March 3 and presented herself to Grand River Hospital's emergency department in Kitchener.



She was assessed, tested, and discharged home the same day.

Health officials say the patient is experiencing mild symptoms and remains in self-isolation at home with minimal contact with others.

The provincial health ministry says the hospital followed standard operating procedures and continues taking necessary precautions.

The Region of Waterloo Public Health says the agency is actively monitoring the situation, including contact tracing.



The second new case stems from a man in his 60s who returned from Iran on Feb 29.

Health officials say he presented himself to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's emergency department in Toronto on March 3.

The man was also assessed and discharged home on the same day.

He went into self-isolation where he remains with minimal contact with others.

Toronto Public Health says they are actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.



The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario is now 22. The overall Canadian total is 37.