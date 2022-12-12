Ontario updating computer science and tech curriculum to include more hands-on learning

Ontario's education minister says the province is updating its curriculum in both computer science and technological education to include more hands-on learning.

Stephen Lecce says the changes will give students experience with new technology, expose them to real-life problem solving and prepare them for the job market.

The government says the updated computer studies curriculum will start with a new Grade 10 course in September and will give students the opportunity to apply coding concepts, build hands-on projects, and investigate artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

The technological education curriculum updates are set to start with revised Grade 9 and 10 courses in September 2024.

The government says the updates will reflect automation advancements in agriculture, manufacturing, and construction, and the new course material will prepare students for careers as electricians and plumbers and in communications and manufacturing.

Ontario last updated the technological education curriculum in 2009 and the computer science curriculum was last updated in 2008.