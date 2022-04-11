Ontario adds college degree options in attempt to address workforce shortages
Colleges can start developing programs to prepare graduates for skilled trade jobs
Ontario is adding public college degree options in a bid to address labour force gaps.
Public colleges can now start developing three and four-year degree programs that will prepare graduates for jobs in identified fields such as the auto sector.
The province says three-year applied degree programs will allow for college programs that would train skilled workers in technology jobs, as well as workers to build electric and infrastructure like roads and transit.
Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says the plan aligns with the government's priority of investing in critical infrastructure and making the province a North American leader in the auto sector.
The province says it anticipates the new programs will start accepting students in the fall of 2023.
Programs will be approved by the minister and the province says the cap on degree programs that colleges can offer will be raised by five per cent.
