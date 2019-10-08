Regulator to hear allegations against Dr. Brian Thicke, father of actor Alan Thicke

Ontario's medical regulator will hear sexual abuse allegations against a doctor identified as the father of late TV star Alan Thicke.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says Dr. Brian Christopher Thicke faces allegations that he touched a patient's breasts in a sexual manner.

The alleged incidents happened in 1993 and 1995, when the complainant came to him for a pilot's medical exam.

She initially complained about the incident in 2015, but the college decided not to refer the case to its discipline committee.

It was ordered to reconsider after the complainant appealed to the Health Professions Appeal and Review Board, which described the college's decision as "unreasonable."

Restrictions were placed on Thicke's practice in early 2018 and he allowed his medical registration to lapse several months later.