Some Ontario childcare centres will open to help frontline workers

Ontario is letting some childcare centres re-open in order to help healthcare and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government says.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police, and correctional officers are among those who can access the emergency childcare, the government said in a statement Sunday.

People who do work "essential to the delivery of core services in a municipality," will also be able to access child care, "as determined by the municipality."

The province ordered all licensed child care centres to close as part of the state of emergency declared last week.

Ontario is now restricting the types of centres that can re-open and keeping a low number of children in each centre, said Education Minister Stephen Lecce in a statement.

The centres will have to follow health and safety requirements and have a plan in place should any staff, children or parents be exposed to COVID-19.

The government says this is being done "in partnership with service system managers and First Nations partners."

"We need to help our nurses, doctors and frontline care workers to be able to focus on protecting the health and well-being of all Ontarians," said Health Minister Christine Elliot in a statement.

"By allowing select child care centres to open their doors during these challenging times, our province's courageous frontline workers can rest assured knowing that their families are also being looked after."

Others who are eligible for childcare include people who do necessary support work and those who do "work of a critical nature in their service area or community, as determined by the Minister of Education or his delegate in consultation with the relevant service system manager or First Nation".

People working in the open childcare centres and certain other Ministry of the Solicitor General employees are also eligible.

Once the emergency child care centres open, a list of locations will be available on ontario.ca/coronavirus.