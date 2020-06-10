Here's what Ontario child-care centres must do to reopen Friday

The Ford government announced Tuesday that child-care centres could reopen across the province on Friday — but only if those centres can put proper guidelines in place.

However, child-care operators were only given detailed guidelines late Tuesday night, two people involved in the industry told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Wednesday. Carolyn Ferns, the public policy co-ordinator for the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, blasted the government's plan as "half baked."

Ontario's education minister is already acknowledging many centres will need more time to open their doors.

The government is also not providing any additional funding to the sector, raising questions about who will pay for things like personal protective equipment. The government's guidelines urge "where possible, wear gloves when interacting with high-touch areas."

Child care centres that do not comply with the guidelines face stiff fines, the province has warned.

Here are the basic requirements child-care centres need to put in place. Read below for the detailed guidelines sent to child-care centres this week.

• Children and staff will be limited to groups of 10 or fewer.

• All children and staff must be screened for symptoms daily.

• Thorough cleaning of the centre before opening and during the day.

• The removal of toys that are likely to spread germs.

• Requirement for a COVID-19 response plan if a staff member or child is exposed to the virus.

• Permitting only "essential" visitors.

• Pick-up and drop-off protocols that allow for physical distancing.