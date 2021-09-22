Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Premier Ford wants to pursue child-care deal with re-elected Liberal government

Education minister says deal would have to be flexible and incorporate full-day kindergarten program

The Canadian Press ·
Premier Doug Ford, right, says he wants to make sure a childcare deal with the federal government is the right fit for the province. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to make a child-care deal with the federal government.

The province has acknowledged it was in discussions with Ottawa about a potential agreement into the last hours before the federal election was called in August.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said any deal with the federal Liberals would have to be flexible and incorporate Ontario's full-day kindergarten program.

Ford would not say when asked today why Ontario was unable to reach a deal before the election, but stressed he wants to make sure it is the right deal for the province.

The federal Liberals promised to spend $30 billion over the next five years to cut child-care costs to an average of $10 a day across the country.

Ford's Progressive Conservative government in 2019 introduced a refundable child-care tax credit, similar to what the federal Conservatives proposed during the election.

