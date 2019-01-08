A daughter of a Toronto Police sergeant who took his own life in 2014 says the recently announced coroner's inquest into suicides by police officers is long overdue, but does not go far enough.

Nine suicides by police officers in 2018 have prompted Ontario chief coroner Dirk Huyer to launch a review to determine what's contributing to the unusually high number.

But Lorianne Rogers wants Huyer to broaden his review to include all the officer suicides that have occurred since at least 2012.

"In the summer of 2018, we became aware of three suicides that had occurred within the OPP in a very short duration of time and that prompted me to look at our numbers and to see whether we were seeing a pattern of unfortunate loss of life of police officers over a period of time," Huyer told CBC Toronto on Tuesday.

"What I recognized was that there were nine officers that had taken their lives in 2018 and that ... raised concern for me with such a high number."

But Rogers, the daughter of Toronto police Sgt. Richard 'Buck' Rogers who died by suicide in 2014, says she is "deeply troubled" about what she views as a "dismissive attitude" within the chief coroner's office about the prevalence and severity of officer suicides.

Sgt. Rogers was a 25-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service when he died.

Family of deceased man has been appealing for review of case

Rogers said her family has been appealing to the chief coroner's office for a review of her father's case, but to no avail.

"There should not be a 'typical number' of officer suicides, nor should there be some suicide threshold the office of the chief coroner needs to see before action is taken," Rogers wrote in a letter to Huyer, a copy of which was sent to CBC Toronto.

Lorraine Rogers says her family has been appealing to the chief coroner's office for a review of her father's case, but to no avail. (Submitted)

"In an office whose mandate is 'to ensure that no death will be overlooked, concealed or ignored,' even one officer suicide should be investigated if the circumstances so warrant."

In the letter, Rogers said when her family contacted the office of the chief coroner to request a discretionary inquest be held into the death of her father, they denied her request saying the case didn't meet the criteria under Section 20 of the Coroners Act for holding an inquest.

Extent of a review alway difficult to decide

Huyer said his office is involved in every suicidal death. However, he said the extent of a review is always difficult to decide.

"I have to make a decision about the case series or the scope, and what I've decided at this point is that I believe that the 2018 number is a notable number, a very significant number and it's across Ontario, it's across police services, across ages of officers and I believe it will give us and the expert panel a true view into the challenges," he told CBC Toronto.

"Things should be decreasing as opposed to increasing, and when I looked back, unfortunately to see we have police suicides on a regular basis, which is very sad, but in fact the number in 2018 was even more significant in comparison to previous years."

Rogers also said the Office of the Independent Police Review Director has never initiated a systemic review of how police forces approach and manage mental health issues among their members.

"This is almost three years after the director himself called my mother and promised such a review would take place, in light of the specific concerns we had about Toronto's treatment of both my father and Clint Cibulis, the other Toronto Police officer who took his own life in 2014."

While not giving a commitment to do so, Dirk Huyer said extending the review could always occur. (CBC)

Since 2012 was the last time any public office fully investigated the issue of police officer suicides, Rogers said reaching back to that timeframe would provide the chief coroner's office with the opportunity to fully consider not just what may have happened last year, but also consider what has happened over the past several years.

"I would also request that you specifically consider the role mental health professionals play in assessing, diagnosing and treating police officers' mental health," Rogers wrote.

"Many of these officers attempt to seek assistance, either from within their respective services, or outside from institutions like the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (as my father did), and for some reason these officers still slipped through whatever cracks there may be."

While not giving a commitment to do so, Huyer said extending the review backwards could always occur.

But he noted that things have changed since 2014.

"So I want to focus on the now and look at what we know now as opposed to trying to analyze and understand the changes," he said.

"Our role isn't to be critical of what may or may not have occurred, it's to understand what is going on now and are there intervention points that we can potentially draw to people's attention to deal with things that are occurring now.