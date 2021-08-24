Ontario chamber of commerce issues guidance for businesses on proof-of-vaccine protocols
Chamber says proof of a shot would help businesses safely reopen, avoid lockdowns
Ontario's chamber of commerce has released guidance for private sector businesses seeking to develop COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination protocols.
The organization says the move aims to help prevent a piecemeal approach across the province in the absence of government guidance on the issue.
It also says implementing proof-of-vaccination would help businesses safely reopen and mitigate the risk of further lockdowns.
The framework issued by the chamber of commerce lays out five principles for businesses as they establish their own systems, including using the least intrusive manner possible in checking vaccination status, and providing accommodation based on human rights concerns.
Several public sector organizations have announced recently that they would require proof of vaccination from employees.
There have also been calls from a number of associations, unions and advocacy groups to implement a provincewide vaccine certification system, particularly in light of the Delta variant.
Premier Doug Ford has so far refused to bring in a provincewide vaccine certificate system.
