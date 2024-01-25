Ontario carjacking task force announce dozens of arrests, hundreds of charges and 109 vehicles recovered

The province's carjacking task force helped arrest 89 people, lay 554 charges and recover 109 vehicles since forming last year, Toronto police announced Thursday.

In the first major update since its inception, Supt. Steve Watts, of organized crime enforcement, called the results, which date back to Sept. 21, "very successful."

"We continue to see a concerning rise in violence related to auto thefts that the PCJTF (Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force) will continue to address," he said in a news release.

"Across the GTA, members of the task force are successfully disrupting the networks responsible for high-risk auto thefts and holding those who are responsible to account."

The PCJTF was officially announced in October amid a marked rise in violent auto thefts and break-and-enters in the GTA. It is co-led by the Toronto Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police, but has members from forces throughout the region, including Peel, York, Halton and Durham police.

The task force is created to "disrupt the networks responsible for high-risk auto thefts, which increasingly involve violence, firearms and other weapons," according to Toronto police's website. Stolen vehicles are used to carry out other crimes, or are shipped and resold domestically and overseas.

Incidents of violence related to auto crimes occurring in Ontario have increased over the last several years, Toronto police said, though the number of carjackings in Toronto decreased in 2023 compared to the year before. Last year, there were more than 300 carjackings in the GTA, with over 200 of those occurring in the city.

"Through this ongoing collaboration, we are confident that we can identify and dismantle the organized crime groups that are responsible for the recent spike in serious vehicle crimes," said OPP Det. Supt. Paula Milne, adding forces are working with partners like Équité Association and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Police said people can take several steps to protect themselves and prevent home invasions and carjackings, including: