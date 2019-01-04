An Ontario judge says carding doesn't work. But will politicians listen?

An Ontario judge who earlier this week called for the elimination of random street checks will speak about the results of an independent review he led into the police practice known as "carding" Friday morning.

Court of Appeal Justice Michael Tulloch's 310-page review, published Monday, combined 11 months of province-wide consultations with thousands of people including community groups, members of the public, as well as 34 police forces.

"There is little to no evidence that a random, unfocused collection of identifying information has benefits that outweigh the social cost of the practice," Tulloch wrote in the report.

Carding, he concluded, has little to no value as a law enforcement tool and should be significantly limited given the "social cost" of the practice.

How the province and municipalities plan to respond to the recommendations remains to be seen.

'Considerable' effort with 'little to no' results

Tulloch's review followed new rules around street checks, instituted in 2016, requiring police to inform people during a street check that they aren't required to provide any identifying information. That move followed years of scrutiny amid data showing officers were disproportionately stopping black and other racialized people.

Police across Ontario have long argued street checks have investigative value — something Tulloch challenged in his report.

"A widespread program of random street checks involves considerable time and effort for a police service, with little to no verifiable results on the level of crime or even arrests," he wrote. "Some police services reported that there are other ways to gather data or use data that they already have more effectively."

But exactly when street checks should be allowed isn't quite as clear.

Among the recommendations in the report, Tulloch advised the government take a harder line on street checks, tightening definitions of terms such as "identifying information" and "suspicious circumstances," and broadening protections during vehicle stops. Street checks, he said, can have value in cases where there are clear suspicious circumstances, or when police are looking for a missing person or crime victim.

Tulloch, who was hired by Ontario's previous Liberal government to assess the effectiveness of new regulations meant to limit the impact of street checks on racialized groups, said those circumstances are very specific and the practice as a whole should be sharply curtailed.

Friday's event is billed as an opportunity for the public and members of the media to ask questions about the findings.