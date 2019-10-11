Ontario court to rule on legality of Doug Ford's move to scrap cap-and-trade

Ontario will find out on Friday if Premier Doug Ford's government broke the law by not holding public consultations before it scrapped the previous government's cap-and-trade program.

A Divisional Court ruling is expected to be issued around 10 a.m. ET.

Lawyers for Ecojustice, in conjunction with the University of Ottawa's Ecojustice Environmental Law Clinic, launched the case in September 2018, arguing the Progressive Conservative government "unlawfully failed" to engage in public consultations over the cancelling of the program, as required by Ontario's Environmental Bill of Rights.

Getting rid of cap-and-trade, a program brought in by the previous Liberal government that aimed to lower greenhouse gas emissions by putting caps on the amount of pollution that companies in certain industries could emit, was one of the government's first acts after assuming office at Queen's Park.

The government claimed the program was costly, ineffective and killed jobs, and it replaced the program with its own environmental plan that does not include a price on carbon emissions.

Greenpeace and others, however, argued that cap-and-trade was reducing pollution, while also stimulating the province's green economy.

The cancellation of cap-and-trade prompted the federal government to implement its own carbon tax in Ontario — a move Ford's government now wants to challenge at the Supreme Court of Canada.

On Thursday, the watchdog group Environmental Defence released a new report that looked at whether or not the government was adhering to its own plan to fight climate change and found "next to no progress" had been made.