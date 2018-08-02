Ontario PC ministers address what's next after government ends cap-and-trade program

Ontario's attorney general and environment minister are set to outline the province's plan to replace the cap-and-trade program at a Thursday morning news conference.

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative party has already unveiled legislation to end the program, which was brought in by the former Liberal government, however a number of questions remain about the cost of exiting the plan and what Ontario will do to fight climate change instead.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney and Environment Minister Rod Phillips are set to provide more information about the changes at a 10 a.m. ET news conference.

