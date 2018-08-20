Ontario Cannabis Store announces supply agreements with licensed producers

The Ontario Cannabis Store announced Monday that it has partnered with 26 licensed producers for its online retail platform, which will be the province's only online retailer for recreational pot this fall.

The store says that the supply agreements with the Health Canada-authorized producers was competitive and will allow for a variety of products to be sold when pot becomes legal on Oct. 17.

The online store will sell a variety of marijuana products, including dried flower, cannabis oil and cannabis seeds, to customers 19 and older and plans to expand the selection of its available products over time.

Supply agreements with cannabis accessory suppliers are also in the works, the OCS says.

To ensure that products will be delivered to homes safely, the OCS says there will be a verification system in place.

The OCS says it will also establish a wholesale distribution network to supply pot in private stores. That move is a contrast to the Liberals' plan for a provincial government monopoly on pot sales.

The province was to operate 150 brick-and-mortar stores by 2020. The Progressive Conservative's new plan means sales at physical stores won't start until April 2019.