Mislabelled weed latest headache for Ontario Cannabis Store

A big mistake made in the description of a product listed on Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) website is the latest hiccup for the only legal retailer of weed in the province.

Peter Lyon, a 27-year-old sales rep for a Toronto company, logged on to the OCS website hours after it went live to make a purchase.

"I searched for a high THC cannabis product, which was called Radiate — it was the highest one they had available," said Lyon.

"I haven't received my order yet, but I looked at my receipt and the THC content listed is very different from what I had originally ordered."

The product description on the OCS website indicated that the THC content for Radiate, which sells on the site for $9.45 a gram, as 24 per cent.

But Lyon said his receipt lists the content as 13 per cent.

Health Canada requires the THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) level to be listed on the label as a key indicator of the potency of a cannabis product.



"I mean, I compare it to going to a liquor store and if you ordered 40 per cent alcohol, but ended up with 20 per cent or something else. That could cause some problems for sure," said Lyon.

Jeremy Potvin, CEO and co-founder at Weedbox, which markets the Radiate product, said his company has been scrambling since being made aware of the mix-up.

"Somewhere along the line the OCS seems to have printed or posted the wrong content," said Potvin. "It was clearly a mistake; our products are 13 to 14 per cent [THC] on this particular strain."

Weedbox has offered to compensate consumers with online vouchers for accessories on the company's website.

Radiate, a product marketed by Weedbox Inc., is listed as 24 per cent THC. The company says an error was made on the OCS website. (supplied)



"There was an error made somewhere. Consumers bought it. And even if it was one per cent off, you know it's not what they ordered," he said.

"There was an error made somewhere. Consumers bought it. And even if it was one per cent off, you know it's not what they ordered," he said.

In an emailed statement to CBC Toronto, OCS communications manager Amanda Winton said "as a natural product, THC and CBD content in cannabis may vary among lots of the same strain.

"THC and CBD ranges shown on the product pages of OCS.ca are provided to OCS by federally-licensed cannabis producers and may differ from ranges specified on product packaging from these same producers," Winton wrote.

She did not respond to a request for confirmation that OCS. made an error in listing the THC content for Radiate.

'Just like human error'

Despite the costly mistake, Weedbox's Potvin is willing to cut OCS some slack.

"It seems just like human error. Unfortunately human error occurred on the night when 1.5 million people showed up," he said. "This just seems like everyone was rushing toward the goal line."



But Lyon is still concerned.

"It's strange for a brand new website to make a mistake in something important as THC content. You don't want to be taking something when you don't really know what it is," he said, adding that he still hasn't received his order.

"It's been over two weeks. It's a little silly at this point."

