Ontario Cannabis Store president resigns, will leave job after transition period

The CEO of the Ontario Cannabis Store is retiring.

The agency that oversees the province's online cannabis retail portal and supplies retail stores announced Patrick Ford's departure Thursday.

Ford served in the position for a year and helped launch the agency leading up to cannabis legalization last year.

Prior to his job at the agency, Ford worked at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario in a number of senior leadership roles.

The OCS says former Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation vice-president Cal Bricker will serve as interim CEO beginning Friday.

The agency says it will conduct a search for a full-time replacement for Ford.