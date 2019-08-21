Ontario announces winners of 2nd pot store licence lottery

Ontario has selected 42 operators who can apply to run cannabis shops in the province.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, which regulates the sector, held the province's second cannabis store lottery on Tuesday and announced the results on Wednesday.

The commission says it received more than 4,800 expressions of interest in the lottery.

Unlike the first lottery, applicants in the latest draw had to show that they had secured retail space that could be used as a store if they were selected, and that they had enough capital to open it.

The winners now have until Aug. 28 to complete an application to open a store that will be vetted by the AGCO.

The 42 stores will be distributed regionally. There will be:

13 in the city of Toronto.

Six going to the Greater Toronto Area.

11 in the west region.

Seven going to the east region.

In the north, one each in Kenora, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay and Timmins.

Here's the full list of those who won a cannabis retail licence in the second AGCO lottery:

West region:

Patricia, Gertrude, Donnelly, 589 Fairview Rd. S., Kitchener.

Noah Soberano, 1135 Richmond St., London.

2249364 Ontario Inc., 1400 Upper James St. Suite 8, Hamilton.

Pietro Greco, 115 Division St., Welland.

Kyriakos G. Anastasiadis, 545 Ouellette Ave., Windsor.

11535447 Canada Corp., 1338 S. Service Rd., Building C 5 Unit 2, Winona Crossing Shopping Centre, Stoney Creek.

Robert Chomiak, 1310 Fanshawe Park Rd. W., Unit F1, London.

Bara Bahlul, 8685 Lundy's Lane, Unit 6, Niagara Falls.

Eleonora Plata, 1142 Wilson St. W., Unit 9, Ancaster.

Hratch Abrahamian, 395 Ontario St., Suite B2, St. Catharines.

John Reynolds, 120 Wyndham St. N., Guelph.

East region:

Ronen Ackerman, 2008 Commerce Park Dr., Innisfil.

Ethan Stark, 4335 Strandherd Dr., Unit 3, 4, 5, Nepean.

Huge Shops Ontario Inc., 566 Frank Hill Rd., Peterborough.

German Olga, 1988 Commerce Park Dr., Innisfil.

Ilim Uzunova, 1982 Commerce Park Dr., Innisfil.

Louis Laskovski, 312 Hurontario St., Collingwood.

Sofia Kuliev, 65 Collier St., Barrie.

GTA region:

Cory Floyd Cacciavillani, 1025 Plains Rd. E., Burlington.

Ekrem Uzunova, 20 Simcoe St. S., Oshawa.

Grant Willson, 15243 Yonge St., Unit 3, Aurora.

Corner Grass Corp., 5779 Main St., Unit 105, Stouffville.

Ravino Junaev, 20 Simcoe St. S., Oshawa.

2674620 Ontario Limited, 1505 Guelph Line, Unit 3-4, Burlington.

Toronto region:

9247220 Canada Ltd., 570 Bloor St. W.

Najla Guthrie, 964 Kingston Rd.

11180673 Canada Inc., 104 Harbord St.

1916384 Alberta Ltd., 619 King St. W.

Jason Krulicki, 2480-2490 Gerrard St. E., Unit 20A.

Brian F. Parker, 1303 Queen St. E.

2197130 Alberta Ltd., 1180 Queen St. W.

Varant Kichian, 213 Queen St. E.

Maria Laura Rasile, 237 Queen St. W.

Helene Vassos, 730 Danforth Avenue, Suite 1.

2464 Dufferin Inc., 2464 Dufferin St.

2708654 Ontario Ltd., 501 Church St.

Junaid Khan, 815 Queen St. W.

North region: