Man challenges Ontario pot rules, says they exclude those with disabilities
Ken Harrower arguing city has too few cannabis stores, while online store too expensive
A Toronto man who uses a wheelchair has filed a human rights complaint challenging Ontario's cannabis sales regulations, arguing the province's system discriminates against those with disabilities and limited financial means.
Ken Harrower, who uses cannabis to relieve symptoms from several medical conditions, says the city has too few retail stores, which he alleges are not wheelchair-accessible.
He also alleges the province's government-run online cannabis store is too slow to deliver the product and too expensive for those on government assistance or without credit.
He is asking the human rights tribunal to order a stay on enforcement of the cannabis regulations until those issues are
resolved.
That would allow illegal dispensaries — where Harrower says he was previously able to obtain cannabis — to operate.
The Ontario government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
