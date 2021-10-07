Ontario looks to allow permanent cannabis delivery, pickup for private stores
Cannabis stores temporarily allowed to provide delivery and pickup during pandemic
Ontario wants to permanently give private cannabis retailers the option of offering delivery and curbside pickup.
The proposal is part of a wide-ranging bill introduced in the legislature Thursday aimed at reducing red tape.
Cannabis stores were given temporary permission to allow delivery and pickup during the pandemic.
The government says the proposed change will allow retailers to keep supporting physical distancing and other public-health measures.
Other temporary pandemic measures the government is looking to extend in its proposed legislation include fast-tracking of applications for licensed patio spaces and improving access to virtual government and other services.
Raj Grover, CEO of cannabis retailer High Tide Inc., welcomed the news and says cannabis retailers have proven home delivery can be done safely and securely.
