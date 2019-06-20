Ontario cabinet shuffle: All the promotions, demotions and other moves you need to know about

Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a massive cabinet shuffle Thursday, only days after marking the one-year anniversary of winning a majority government.

The shuffle brings huge promotions for some backbenchers along with some significant demotions for some of the government's most notable figures.

Here's a look at who's moving where, at a glance:

Demotions

Vic Fedeli from Finance to Economic Development.

Lisa Thompson from Education to Government and Consumer Services.

Lisa MacLeod from Children,Community and Social Services to Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Merrilee Fullerton from Training, Colleges and Universities to Long-term Care, which was previously part of the Ministry of Health.

Michael Tibollo from Tourism, Culture and Sport to a new junior portfolio of Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

Bill Walker from Government and Consumer Services to a new junior portfolio of Associate Minister of Energy.

Promotions

Rod Phillips from Environment to Finance.

Stephen Lecce from back benches to Education.

Doug Downey from back benches to Attorney General.

Ross Romano from back benches to Training, Colleges and Universities.

Kinga Surma from back benches to new junior portfolio of Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA)

Jill Dunlop from back benches to new junior portfolio of Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues.

Prabmeet Sarkaria from back benches to new junior portfolio of Associate Minister of Small Businesses and Red Tape Reduction.

Paul Calandra from back benches to government House Leader.

Other moves