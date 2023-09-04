Ontario Premier Doug Ford shuffles cabinet after housing minister resigns
Ontario's Premier Doug Ford announced a cabinet shuffle Monday afternoon after the resignation of his Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark earlier in the day.
Paul Calandra to replace Steve Clark as housing minister
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a cabinet shuffle after the resignation of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark earlier in the day.
Clark, who resigned amidst pushback for his ministry's handling of the Greenbelt land swaps will be replaced by Paul Calandra according to a news release issued by the premier's office.
The rest of the shuffle is as follows:
- Prabmeet Sarkaria becomes minister of transportation.
- Caroline Mulroney becomes president of the Treasury Board.
- Stan Cho becomes minister of long-term care.
- Rob Flack becomes associate minister of housing.
- Todd McCarthy becomes associate minister of transportation reporting to the minister of transportation.
- Nina Tangri becomes associate minister of small business reporting to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade.