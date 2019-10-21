Ford changes duties of 3 cabinet ministers before legislature resumes
Ontario legislature scheduled to begin new session next week
Premier Doug Ford has changed the responsibilities of three of his cabinet ministers ahead of the resumption of the legislature next week.
Ford has announced in a statement that he is re-organizing three portfolios to focus on job creation and small business supports.
Labour Minister Monte McNaughton will now oversee training and skills development, duties which had previously been part of Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano's portfolio.
Lisa MacLeod will now oversee the provincial heritage file in addition to her duties as minister of sport, tourism and culture.
The changes come after Ford shuffled his cabinet last spring, moving a number of ministers including McNaughton, Romano and MacLeod to new roles.
The provincial legislature has been on an extended break since it rose in June but a new session will start next week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.