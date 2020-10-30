Ontario cabinet minister outlines initiatives to help sport, tourism industries
Lisa MacLeod says redeveloping Ontario Place and supporting bid for 2026 World Cup among province's plans
Ontario's minister of heritage and sport says redeveloping Ontario Place and supporting bids for major sporting events are among the province's plans to boost the economy when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Lisa MacLeod laid out 15 initiatives in a speech to the Empire Club of Canada today, including plans to support bids for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 Commonwealth Games.
Canada is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and the United States, but the venues for the men's soccer tournament have yet to be named.
A committee has also been formed to put together a bid for Hamilton to host the Commonwealth Games in 2027. The quadrennial event features 6,500 elite athletes and coaches from 71 countries competing in summer sport.
MacLeod also says she will work on having a stronger relationship with Ontario's athletic organizations and its professional sports teams.
After her speech, MacLeod confirmed in an on-stage interview with former NHLer Nick Kypreos that when the Ontario Hockey League starts its season in early February, there will be no bodychecking.
