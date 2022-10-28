Endangered species charges against Ontario cabinet minister dropped, town says

An Ontario town says private charges that alleged a provincial cabinet minister harmed a threatened turtle species while he was mayor have been dropped.

The Town of Bracebridge, over two hours north of Toronto, says the Ontario Ministry for the Attorney General investigated and found no reasonable prospect for conviction on the charges of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Charges brought in a private prosecution alleged that the town and its officials — including former mayor Graydon Smith — harmed Blanding's turtles and posed danger to the habitat of the at-risk species in 2021.

Smith is now Ontario's natural resources minister.

Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith shakes hands with Premier Doug Ford at a cabinet swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the Legislature, in Toronto, on Jun. 24, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

It could not be proven that road work carried out by the town harmed the turtle species or its habitat, the town says.

It says there was also insufficient evidence of the presence of Blanding's turtles in the area.

Mike Opara, a citizen who brought the charges, called the decision "another example of the inherent weakness in laws protecting endangered species, species at risk and their habitats."

In a statement, Opara said that experts, including one who "is considered the top turtle expert in Ontario," were scheduled to testify at the hearing and would have contradicted the Town of Bracebridge's statement that there was insufficient evidence of the turtle species in the area.

"This is a sad and unfortunate result," he said, adding that "at the current rate of destruction we will be losing all of our turtles, reptiles and other endangered, at risk and threatened species."