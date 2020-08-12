Ontario budget deficit projected to jump to $38.5B in 2020-2021
Ontario is projecting its budget deficit will jump to $38.5 billion this year due to COVID-19.
Increase is attributed to higher spending, drop in revenue
The government revised the projection upward in a fiscal update provided today at the provincial legislature.
The previous fiscal update delivered in March projected the deficit would reach $20.5 billion in 2020-2021.
The increase is attributed to higher spending in the health-care sector, economic stimulus measures, and billions less in revenue.
In March, the province announced a $17-billion spending package to provide aid during the global pandemic.
The government now says its COVID-19 relief spending will total $30 billion by the end of the fiscal year.
