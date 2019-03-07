New
Doug Ford government to unveil 1st budget on April 11
The Doug Ford government will unveil its first budget on April 11, the province’s finance minister announced Thursday.
Finance Minister Vic Fedeli announced date at a cafe in Nobleton, Ont., Thursday morning
Vic Fedeli announced the budget date at a café in Nobleton, Ont.
Fedeli said the document will have a "detailed plan" for when the government aims to balance the budget and how that will happen.
The budget, he said, "will preserve what matters most, while putting taxpayers of Ontario at the centre of all government decisions."
