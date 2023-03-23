Content
Toronto

Ontario 2023 budget: See it for yourself here

The Ford government released its latest budget Thursday. You can read it for yourself here

Ford government unveiled $204B budget on Thursday afternoon

CBC News ·
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy paint a mock-up wall blue during a pre-budget photo opportunity at the International Union of Painters & Allied Trades facility in Toronto on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Doug Ford's government released its latest budget on Thursday.

CBC Toronto has complete coverage of the budget:

If you're looking for something specific, you can find the full 187-page document below.

Here's the Ontario 2023 budget in its entirety:Mobile users: View the document
(PDF KB)
