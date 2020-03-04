Doug Ford's government will release 2020 budget on March 25
Ontario's finance minister says the budget will be delivered March 25.
Finance minister says budget will 'stay the course' to balance by 2023
Ontario's finance minister says the budget will be delivered March 25.
It will be the Progressive Conservative government's second budget.
Their first, last year, was widely panned by critics as cut after cut emerged in a near-daily stream in the weeks after the document was tabled.
Then-finance minister Vic Fedeli was shuffled out of the portfolio not long after, replaced by Rod Phillips.
Phillips says the budget will "stay the course" in terms of the government's plan to balance the budget by 2023.
He says the budget will be a plan to create opportunity for regions across the province to grow.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.