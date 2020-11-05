Ontario's COVID-19 budget comes with record spending and deficit, breaks for business

The Ontario government rolled out its latest budget on Thursday, a plan that includes a record deficit as the province battles a second wave of COVID-19 and tries to lay the groundwork for an economic recovery.

The fiscal outlook details about $187 billion in total spending this year with a deficit of $38.5 billion. It offers no path to balance as many typical provincial budgets do, though the government says that will come in next year's budget.

In tabling the spending plan in the legislature, Finance Minister Rod Phillips said the budget aims to "provide as much certainty as possible in an uncertain time."

"There is still great uncertainty in the global economy, and this means the same thing for the Ontario budget as it does for the family and business budgets," Phillips said.

"This means there is a greater degree of risk underlying our projections than normal."

It also includes $45 billion in COVID-19 related spending over the next three years, though about two-thirds of that has already been spent. The opposition parties have recently been critical of the Progressive Conservative government, frequently alleging that they have not spent enough on pandemic relief, or that emergency funds have not flowed quickly enough.

This year's budget — originally scheduled for release in March — comes amid the backdrop of an ongoing second wave of COVID-19, with Ontario's seven-day average of new daily cases climbing to more than 980 this morning.

Focus on business

In his speech, Phillips emphasized what he called "strong, sustained" economic growth in spite of the pandemic. Part of achieving that, Phillips said, is getting rid of "structural barriers" to job creation.

One such proposal includes subsidizing some commercial and industrial hydro bills to the tune of $1.3-billion next year by absorbing costs passed on to users from renewable energy deals signed by the previous Liberal government. The ministry of finance estimates it would save an average industrial user 14 per cent and commercial user about 16 per cent on their hydro bills.

"This cost on business is costing us jobs," Phillips told reporters at an afternoon news conference.

The costs of the program are expected to decline annually until 2040, when they have all expired.

Meanwhile, the government says about 94 per cent of businesses in Ontario will see a reduction in their property taxes, by standardizing the Business Education Tax. What businesses currently pay depends on where they are located.

Further, the government says it will provide a permanent exemption from paying the Employer Health Tax. The move would benefit about 30,000 small businesses with payrolls lower than $1 million annually, and come at a cost of some $360 million to the province.

These cuts come on top of $300-million that was previously announced for businesses in regions that were forced to roll back to a modified Stage 2 last month.

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips will table the budget in the legislature this afternoon. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Details lacking on major LTC promise

Notably absent from the 239-page budget is the cost of one of the government's most ambitious promises for the long-term care system, which has been ravaged by COVID-19 outbreaks this year and seen the deaths of more than 2,000 residents.

The government previously announced it would work toward achieving four hours of direct care for every long-term care resident in Ontario by 2025. Labour unions and health-care advocates have long called for such a standard.

Asked about the omission, Premier Doug Ford insisted the province is "totally committed" to the new standard but said it needs to consult with stakeholders before providing more details.

Phillips said the government needs more time because it only received interim recommendations from its commission on long-term care two weeks ago.

"The funding is there and will be made available," Phillips added.

A government study released in July also highlighted the need for increased staffing in long-term care homes.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was vocal in her criticism of the budget's promises for long-term care.

"There's no action in the budget to urgently address this crisis and it's shameful," Horwath told reporters, adding that the lack of details about the cost, in a budget document, makes her suspicious about the government's intent.

"It tells me once again Mr. Ford is being not quite truthful with the people of Ontario," she said.

Money for families, seniors

The budget includes another $200 for each child under 12 years old, or $250 for children with special needs under 21 years old, to assist with education expenses. The same payment was issued in the spring.

There is also a proposed home renovation tax credit for seniors, or families that have a grandparent in the home, intended to help elderly Ontarians stay in their own homes longer.

The refundable credit would cover 25 per cent of up to $10,000 in expenses for renovations that make a home more accessible for seniors.

The program is expected to cost about $30 million.