Ford government to unveil its first budget
Watch live as Finance Minister Vic Fedeli rises in the legislature around 4 p.m. ET to formally table the Ontario government's 2019 budget.
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government says province facing $13.5B deficit
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is unveiling its much-anticipated budget on Thursday afternoon.
Finance Minister Vic Fedeli has spent months warning voters that "the road ahead will not always be easy" as the Ford government looks to claw back a $13.5-billion deficit.
Fedeli has been adamant that his government's first budget will outline how it plans to find a path back to balance.
Watch live above as Fedeli rises in the legislature at about 4 p.m. ET to formally table the province's 2019 budget.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.