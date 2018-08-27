Minimum price brewers can charge in Ontario drops as buck-a-beer comes into effect
Brewers not required to charge less, lower minimum price does not apply to draft beer
Buck-a-beer has come into effect in Ontario, bringing the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer to $1 from $1.25.
Brewers are not required to charge less and the lower minimum price does not apply to draft beer, nor does it include the bottle deposit.
The policy was a highly publicized campaign promise for newly minted Premier Doug Ford, but it was decried by a number of the province's craft brewers on social media.
Some have said they could not afford to participate without sacrificing the quality of their product.
Ford has said participating businesses will be offered prime spots in LCBO stores or advertising in the store magazine's inserts, among other possible rewards.
The Tories have said a return to buck-a-beer would see more competition in the beer market without affecting the province's revenues from beer and wine taxes, which government documents show brought in roughly $589 million in 2016-2017.
