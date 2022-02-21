Woman's body found in wooded area in north Pickering, police say

Police east of Toronto say a woman's body has been found in a wooded area near a creek.

Investigators with Durham Regional Police say the body was discovered around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in north Pickering.

They say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation, and police are treating the death as suspicious.

An autopsy is planned to help confirm the identity of the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them.