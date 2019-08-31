Family, friends pay respects to Suzana Brito, victim of Muskoka boat crash

A funeral is being held on Saturday morning for one of two victims of a fatal boat crash involving TV personality Kevin O'Leary.

The mass for Suzana Brito, 48, a mother of three, is being held at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Uxbridge, where she lived.

Brito was critically injured in the crash in Ontario's Muskoka region last Saturday night and died of her injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

Two boats, a smaller ski boat and a larger wakeboard pleasure craft, collided on Lake Joseph near Emerald Island in Seguin Township, some 215 kilometres north of downtown Toronto, at about 11:30 p.m.

The crash also killed Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida. Poltash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Susanne Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont., leaves behind a husband and three children. (Suzana Brito/Facebook)

In a statement released on Friday, the Brito-Owen family thanked friends, local residents and emergency crews for their comfort in the days following the fatal crash.

"Our family wishes to express our gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received from police, first responders, the medical community, our friends and the entire Uxbridge community following the tragic death of our wife, mother, daughter and sister, Suzana Brito," the statement reads.

Brito leaves behind her husband David and three children, aged 12, 11 and nine.

A visitation for Brito was held in Uxbridge on Friday night. Following the funeral service, Brito will be buried at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Uxbridge.

Ontario Provincial Police's West Parry Sound detachment has said it is continuing to investigate the crash.