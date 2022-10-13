Ontario opens bivalent booster appointments to everyone aged 12 and over

Ontario is opening appointments for everyone aged 12 and over to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

As the province is expected to receive its first shipments of the Pfizer bivalent vaccine from the federal government this week, Ontarians aged 12 to 17 will be eligible to book an appointment as of Monday, the Ministry of Health said.

"We are entering into the fall season where traditionally we see a rise in cases of respiratory illness, including COVID-19," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore in a news release Thursday.

"Vaccines improve your immune response and reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and post-infection symptoms."

The province made the bivalent vaccine available to its most vulnerable populations earlier this month.

The ministry has said the recommended wait between shots is six months from the last booster dose, but the minimum interval is 84 days.

"We recommend Ontarians stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations at the appropriate interval since their last dose, and get an annual flu shot when it becomes available," Moore said.

Starting Nov. 1, flu shots will also be available and may safely be given at the same time, or at any time before or after COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.